Wayne Rooney dilemma for England manager Gareth Southgate
The Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer's international career could be over if he is not included for the games against Scotland and France next month. Reports have suggested Rooney, who has 52 goals in 119 caps, will be left out of Southgate's latest squad, which is revealed on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|EdPhart
|33,090
|Mother's day open houses set
|5 hr
|DayPhart
|2
|Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'...
|16 hr
|SpinningPhartzx
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|16 hr
|BearsPhartzx
|26
|Varsity (Feb '08)
|17 hr
|You Phartsz
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|19 hr
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Tue
|Find phartse
|225
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC