Watch Avery Bradley's game-winning shot give the Celtics a stunning Game 3 victory over Cavs
After battling back from a 21-point deficit, the Celtics shocked the Cavaliers by pulling out a 111-108 win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
