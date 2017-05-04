Warriors withstand Utah's best shot in Game 3
Their Jazz gave the Golden State Warriors everything they could handle in Utah on Saturday night, and the two-time defending Western Conference champions still emerged with their third straight double-digit victory of the series, 102-91, to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the conference semifinals. Few teams can overcome their two-time MVP struggling against an elite defense, but we all know the Warriors aren't most teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo Sports.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master plan for Woodbine development
|5 hr
|PlanPhart
|2
|Co-favorite Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
|5 hr
|RiddenPhart
|2
|Western Alumni takes Open, Monti wins six at Bu...
|5 hr
|MontiPhart
|2
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|19 hr
|SoPharts
|8
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 hr
|EatPharts
|32,972
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|23 hr
|Opens phartz
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|Fri
|Sure pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC