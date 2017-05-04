Warriors withstand Utah's best shot i...

Warriors withstand Utah's best shot in Game 3

11 hrs ago

Their Jazz gave the Golden State Warriors everything they could handle in Utah on Saturday night, and the two-time defending Western Conference champions still emerged with their third straight double-digit victory of the series, 102-91, to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the conference semifinals. Few teams can overcome their two-time MVP struggling against an elite defense, but we all know the Warriors aren't most teams.

Chicago, IL

