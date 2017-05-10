Warriors, Spurs series filled with fa...

Warriors, Spurs series filled with familiar story lines

9 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

Popovich doesn't have his old coaching pals Mike Brown or Steve Kerr fooled. Brown spent part of last season working unofficially alongside Popovich and is now coaching Golden State in place of the ailing Kerr, who attended practice Saturday for the first time in more than three weeks as he recovers from his latest procedure to repair a spinal fluid leak that left him dealing with debilitating symptoms.

