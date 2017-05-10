Truex finally wins at Kansas Speedway...

Truex finally wins at Kansas Speedway after late restart

Read more: KFH-AM Wichita

Martin Truex Jr. finally ended his string of rotten luck at Kansas Speedway, pulling away from Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick on a late restart Saturday night to win the NASCAR Cup Series race. Truex dominated the same event a year ago before a fluke problem during a tire change forced him to make an unscheduled pit stop and cost him the race.

