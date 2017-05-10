Truex finally wins at Kansas Speedway after late restart

Martin Truex Jr. finally ended his string of rotten luck at Kansas Speedway, pulling away from Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick on a late restart Saturday night to win the NASCAR Cup Series race. Truex dominated the same event a year ago before a fluke problem during a tire change forced him to make an unscheduled pit stop and cost him the race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFH-AM Wichita.