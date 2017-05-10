Tottenham bid farewell to White Hart Lane with victory over Manchester United
Tottenham bid a victorious farewell to White Hart Lane after 118 years as Mauricio Pochettino's side outmanoeuvred Manchester United. Soon the ground opened in 1899 will be fully engulfed by the structure next door, with impressive progress on Spurs' stunning new home set to accelerate after this 2,533rd and final match.
