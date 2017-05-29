Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida
Tiger Woods reacts during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai earlier this year. Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs early Monday morning in Jupiter, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Locals catch 10-foot mako (Aug '07)
|2 hr
|PieceOfWork
|48
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|WasPhartsz
|33,113
|All-girl Fox Valley teen band She 5 reunites 42... (May '10)
|13 hr
|Thinking phartse
|9
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|May 27
|RealPharts
|2
|Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes...
|May 27
|HeardPharts
|3
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|May 27
|Dress phart
|2
|Juan Mata jumps to Wayne Rooney's defence after... (Nov '15)
|May 27
|Fired phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC