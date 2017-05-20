Tiger Woods arrested, charged with DUI

Tiger Woods arrested, charged with DUI

14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday on a charge of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Fla., and spent nearly four hours in a county jail before he was released. Woods, the 14-time major champion who ranks second with his 79 career victories on the PGA Tour, has not played for four months.

