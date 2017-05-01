Thomas scores 53, Celtics beat Wizard...

Thomas scores 53, Celtics beat Wizards 129-119 in OT

Isaiah Thomas spent four or five hours in the dentist's chair having work done on the tooth that was knocked out in Game 1, a day after he was in oral surgery for six hours having it repositioned in his mouth. His mouth was swollen, and he could barely talk.

