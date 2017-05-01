Thomas scores 53, Celtics beat Wizards 129-119 in OT
Isaiah Thomas spent four or five hours in the dentist's chair having work done on the tooth that was knocked out in Game 1, a day after he was in oral surgery for six hours having it repositioned in his mouth. His mouth was swollen, and he could barely talk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|May Day protests draw activists, workers, and s...
|11 min
|Protesticles
|3
|Chiefs move up, take QB Patrick Mahomes 10th ov...
|22 min
|Whats up homes
|5
|Victim's Family Increases Reward In Derry Twp. ... (Apr '14)
|35 min
|ThatsPharts
|5
|All 6 Arrested In Bloomington Shooting Charged ...
|9 hr
|Make phartz
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|The pharrts
|32,944
|Kletchko Brothers dominate Boxing-Badest on Planet (Jan '12)
|16 hr
|HowPhartz
|3
|Deshaun Watson buys mom new car for birthday af...
|20 hr
|BustedPhart
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC