Thomas, Canadian Olynyk help Celtics power past Wizards in Game 7, 115-105
Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and had 12 assists, Canadian Kelly Olynyk scored a career-playoff high 26 points and the Boston Celtics used a big fourth quarter to outlast the Washington Wizards 115-105 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday night. Led by Olynyk the Celtics got a huge lift from their bench, outscoring their Wizards' counterparts 48-5.
Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
