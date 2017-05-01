Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2 in series opener
Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel each hit RBI doubles in a five-run seventh inning that lifted the Houston Astros to a 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night in a game that included a benches-clearing tussle. Houston trailed by 1 entering the seventh inning before George Springer tied it at 2 with a run-scoring single on a high chopper that bounced just over the head of Tony Barnette, who had just relieved starter Andrew Cashner , with no outs.
