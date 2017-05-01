Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers ...

Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2 in series opener

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel each hit RBI doubles in a five-run seventh inning that lifted the Houston Astros to a 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night in a game that included a benches-clearing tussle. Houston trailed by 1 entering the seventh inning before George Springer tied it at 2 with a run-scoring single on a high chopper that bounced just over the head of Tony Barnette, who had just relieved starter Andrew Cashner , with no outs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 54 min Very Phart 216
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr BigPharts 32,934
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... 15 hr Boston phart 2
News After lots of trades and picks, Jets fill big n... 15 hr Fill phart 2
News Deshaun Watson buys mom new car for birthday af... 15 hr Deluxe phart 2
News Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12) Sun Were phart 72
News He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14) Sun Dated phart 381
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,713,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC