Swansea beat Everton to move out of relegation zone

Swansea moved out of the Premier League relegation zone as Fernando Llorente's first-half header gave them a precious 1-0 victory over Everton. Llorente's 13th goal of the season saw Swansea leapfrog Hull into 17th place, the Tigers punished for their earlier home defeat to already relegated Sunderland.

