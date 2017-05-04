Swansea beat Everton to move out of relegation zone
Swansea moved out of the Premier League relegation zone as Fernando Llorente's first-half header gave them a precious 1-0 victory over Everton. Llorente's 13th goal of the season saw Swansea leapfrog Hull into 17th place, the Tigers punished for their earlier home defeat to already relegated Sunderland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Shopper.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master plan for Woodbine development
|7 hr
|Growth eh
|1
|Co-favorite Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
|7 hr
|Churchill Downs
|1
|Western Alumni takes Open, Monti wins six at Bu...
|7 hr
|Kentucky Derby
|1
|Trump signs executive order 'to defend the free...
|13 hr
|SoPharts
|8
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|EatPharts
|32,973
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|18 hr
|Opens phartz
|2
|Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About...
|Fri
|Sure pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC