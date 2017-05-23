Sussex's Ed Joyce retires from county cricket to focus on Ireland
The 38-year-old left-hander was awarded a category A player contract by Cricket Ireland in December and the former Sussex captain has decided to call time on his county career. Joyce arrived at Hove in 2009 from Middlesex and was appointed skipper in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wandsworth Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother's day open houses set
|1 hr
|Drumlin Farm
|1
|Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'...
|10 hr
|SpinningPhartzx
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|10 hr
|BearsPhartzx
|26
|Varsity (Feb '08)
|11 hr
|You Phartsz
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|13 hr
|MorePhartsc
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|21 hr
|The phartss
|33,088
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|Tue
|Find phartse
|225
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC