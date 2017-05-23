Sussex's Ed Joyce retires from county...

Sussex's Ed Joyce retires from county cricket to focus on Ireland

3 hrs ago Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

The 38-year-old left-hander was awarded a category A player contract by Cricket Ireland in December and the former Sussex captain has decided to call time on his county career. Joyce arrived at Hove in 2009 from Middlesex and was appointed skipper in 2012.

