Sunderland manager David Moyes to decide future at end of season
Sunderland boss David Moyes is not expected to make a decision over his future until the end of the season. A report on Wednesday suggested the 54-year-old was ready to walk away from the Stadium of Light after holding talks with owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain following confirmation of the club's relegation from the Premier League on Saturday.
