Stosur wins all-Australian final in Strasbourg
Sam Stosur rallied past fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to win the Strasbourg International on Saturday and remain the top player in her country. Gavrilova, who was chasing her first WTA title at the French Open warmup, would also have dethroned Stosur as the Australian No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers claim Chris Heston & Mike Freeman off w...
|9 hr
|RealPharts
|2
|Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes...
|10 hr
|HeardPharts
|3
|I can't dress it up, others deserve place ahead...
|13 hr
|Dress phart
|2
|Juan Mata jumps to Wayne Rooney's defence after... (Nov '15)
|13 hr
|Fired phart
|4
|Wayne Rooney admits he overruled former England... (Aug '16)
|13 hr
|Admits phartzs
|3
|Melania Trump promptly slapped President Trump ...
|13 hr
|Extended phartzs
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Large Phartzz
|33,109
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC