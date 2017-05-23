Steve Cook signs new four-year deal a...

Steve Cook signs new four-year deal at Bournemouth

9 hrs ago

Bournemouth centre-back Steve Cook has been rewarded with a new four-year deal after an impressive campaign for the Cherries. The 26-year-old had been linked with a summer move, with reports of interest from clubs including Everton, but he has committed himself to the club he joined from Brighton almost six years ago.

