Stan Wawrinka through to quarter-finals in Geneva as Rogerio Dutra Silva retires

Top seed Stan Wawrinka was handed a place in the quarter-finals of the Geneva Open when opponent Rogerio Dutra Silva was forced to retire. Wawrinka, the world number three, was leading 5-2 in the opening set when the Brazilian quit due to an ankle injury.

Chicago, IL

