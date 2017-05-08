Spurs overcome Leonard injury, Harden to beat Rockets in OT
Danny Green scored seven of his 16 points in overtime, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame an injury to Kawhi Leonard to beat James Harden and the Houston Rockets 110-107 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their second-playoff series. Leonard had 22 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes before exiting with an injured right ankle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes...
|15 hr
|Room phart
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|My phart
|32,990
|'I'll run this place': Aaron Hernandez's prison...
|18 hr
|Took Phart
|4
|Nate Burleson replacing Bart Scott on 'NFL Today'
|18 hr
|Scott phartz
|4
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|23 hr
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|23 hr
|Hires phart
|2
|Co-favorite Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
|Mon
|CoPhart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC