Spurs overcome Leonard injury, Harden to beat Rockets in OT

Danny Green scored seven of his 16 points in overtime, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame an injury to Kawhi Leonard to beat James Harden and the Houston Rockets 110-107 on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their second-playoff series. Leonard had 22 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes before exiting with an injured right ankle.

