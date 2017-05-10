Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
Lewis Hamilton arrives for the start of the European season in Spain 13 points adrift of championship rival Sebastian Vettel after he finished only fourth at the recent Russian Grand Prix. Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the key talking points ahead of the fifth round of the season at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|39 min
|Yip phart
|32,996
|Tennessee Receiver Josh Smith Arrested on Domes...
|Tue
|Room phart
|2
|'I'll run this place': Aaron Hernandez's prison...
|Tue
|Took Phart
|4
|Nate Burleson replacing Bart Scott on 'NFL Today'
|Tue
|Scott phartz
|4
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|Tue
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|Tue
|Hires phart
|2
|Co-favorite Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
|Mon
|CoPhart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC