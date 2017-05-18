Simona Halep reaches semi-finals in Rome
Simona Halep ended qualifier Anett Kontaveit's run at the Italian Open in Rome with a straight sets win to reach the semi-finals. Sixth seed Halep's clay court brilliance secured her a 6-2 6-4 victory against Kontaveit and the Romanian will now meet Holland's Kiki Bertens in the last four.
