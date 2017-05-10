Simona Halep beats Kristina Mladenovic to defend Madrid Open title
Third seed Simona Halep successfully defended her Mutua Madrid Open title with a 7-5 6-7 6-2 victory over France's Kristina Mladenovic. Despite visibly struggling with a back injury, Mladenovic bravely fought back from a set down to push Halep over the distance but eventually she ran out of steam.
