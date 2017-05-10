Sheffield Wednesday frustrate Hudders...

Sheffield Wednesday frustrate Huddersfield in Championship play-off semi-final

Sheffield Wednesday will consider themselves to have the advantage after holding Huddersfield to a goalless draw in the first leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final at the John Smith's Stadium. The Terriers, who finished the regular season in fifth, bossed the entire 90 minutes but were unable to find an elusive goal, with Izzy Brown clipping the crossbar in the first half and Nahki Wells twice testing Keiren Westwood in the Wednesday net.

