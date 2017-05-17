Sergio Romero saves penalty as Man United draw at Southampton

Southampton struggled to relieve the pressure building on manager Claude Puel after an under-strength Manchester United held them to a 0-0 home draw. Puel's future is to be discussed at the end of the Premier League season but with Jose Mourinho again selecting a weakened XI - without Marcus Rashford, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and David De Gea - the home team had the chance to impress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.