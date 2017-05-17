Sergio Romero saves penalty as Man United draw at Southampton
Southampton struggled to relieve the pressure building on manager Claude Puel after an under-strength Manchester United held them to a 0-0 home draw. Puel's future is to be discussed at the end of the Premier League season but with Jose Mourinho again selecting a weakened XI - without Marcus Rashford, Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and David De Gea - the home team had the chance to impress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|1 hr
|Fartgum Man II
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|San Pharts
|33,046
|Vikings Add Former Bears DT Will Sutton
|15 hr
|Might phart
|4
|Sunday links: NFL Draft redux, an early project...
|Tue
|Better Pharts
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|Tue
|JustPhart
|4
|Celtics-Cavs!
|Mon
|Forgot phartx
|3
|Brian Robison keeps belief in Vikings going int...
|May 15
|Keep phartz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC