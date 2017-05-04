Sergio Aguero ruled out of Manchester...

Sergio Aguero ruled out of Manchester City clash with Crystal Palace

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of Manchester City's clash against Crystal Palace this weekend while Claudio Bravo will not play again this season. Manager Pep Guardiola has also revealed playmaker David Silva remains a doubt despite returning to training and defender John Stones is still sidelined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners Rumors: What Can Team Do About... 2 hr Sure pharts 2
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... 9 hr NuggetsPharts 2
News Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex... 18 hr Made Phart 2
News 'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba... 18 hr Volcano Phart 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 20 hr Cucumbers pharts 32,967
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) Thu Link phart 223
News McCown eyes Jets' starting gig, relishes role o... Thu Holding phart 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC