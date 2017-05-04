Sergio Aguero ruled out of Manchester City clash with Crystal Palace
Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of Manchester City's clash against Crystal Palace this weekend while Claudio Bravo will not play again this season. Manager Pep Guardiola has also revealed playmaker David Silva remains a doubt despite returning to training and defender John Stones is still sidelined.
