Sebastian Vettel does little to quash Mercedes link

11 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

Sebastian Vettel refused to deny he has had talks with Mercedes over a move to join Formula One's world championship-winning team in 2018. Vettel, who leads Lewis Hamilton in the title race by 13 points ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, is in the final year of his three-season deal with Ferrari.

