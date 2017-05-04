Scott Sinclair wins PFA Scotland Prem...

Scott Sinclair wins PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year award

11 hrs ago Read more: Halstead Gazette

The former Swansea, Manchester City and Aston Villa player has netted 25 goals so far in his first season in Scotland. There were prizes galore for the champions with Brendan Rodgers winning manager of the year honours, Kieran Tierney being voted the best young player and Moussa Dembele collecting the goal of the year accolade for his hat-trick effort at St Johnstone, which came after a 24-pass move.

Chicago, IL

