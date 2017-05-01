Scott Sinclair enjoying his football ...

Scott Sinclair enjoying his football at Celtic

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

The 28-year-old attacker joined the Parkhead club from Aston Villa last summer for a reported fee of A 3million and started his tenure by coming off the bench on his debut to score the winner in a 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership victory over Hearts at Tynecastle. Brendan Rodgers' side now stand a William Hill Scottish Cup final win against Aberdeen away from completing a domestic treble and are as yet unbeaten in Scotland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News All 6 Arrested In Bloomington Shooting Charged ... 6 hr Make phartz 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr The pharrts 32,944
Kletchko Brothers dominate Boxing-Badest on Planet (Jan '12) 13 hr HowPhartz 3
News May Day protests draw activists, workers, and s... 13 hr Draw Pharts 2
News Chiefs move up, take QB Patrick Mahomes 10th ov... 13 hr Took Pharts 4
News Deshaun Watson buys mom new car for birthday af... 17 hr BustedPhart 6
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 22 hr Very Phart 216
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,386 • Total comments across all topics: 280,735,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC