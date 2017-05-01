Scott Sinclair enjoying his football at Celtic

The 28-year-old attacker joined the Parkhead club from Aston Villa last summer for a reported fee of A 3million and started his tenure by coming off the bench on his debut to score the winner in a 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership victory over Hearts at Tynecastle. Brendan Rodgers' side now stand a William Hill Scottish Cup final win against Aberdeen away from completing a domestic treble and are as yet unbeaten in Scotland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.