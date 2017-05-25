Schimpf's shot leads Padres over Nats

Read more: Major League Baseball

After scoring a combined one run in their past two games this series, the Padres matched a season high with 14 hits on Sunday to defeat the Nationals, 5-3, for their lone win of the three-game set. San Diego's offense, which entered the game with the worst batting average in baseball, picked up a bullpen that threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the talented Nationals offense, after starter Jhoulys Chacin allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Chicago, IL

