San Antonio sluggish, trails Golden State 2-0
San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge was held to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting in the Spurs' 36-point loss to Golden State on Tuesday night... The Golden State Warriors did just that for their ailing coach watching from the locker room, and left Gregg Popovich questioning and criticizing his San Antonio Spurs players for a lack of belief and feeling sorry for themselves without injured superstar Kawhi Leonard. Stephen Curry had 29 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in three quarters and the Warriors trounced on the short-handed Spurs, running away from San Antonio for a 136-100 rout Tuesday night and 2-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference finals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Seats phartts
|33,038
|Sunday links: NFL Draft redux, an early project...
|16 hr
|Better Pharts
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|18 hr
|JustPhart
|4
|Celtics-Cavs!
|Mon
|Forgot phartx
|3
|Brian Robison keeps belief in Vikings going int...
|Mon
|Keep phartz
|4
|'Dr Phil' to air interview with Aaron Hernandez...
|Mon
|Will phartz
|2
|Colin Kaepernick is wrong. (Aug '16)
|Sun
|He pharts
|12
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC