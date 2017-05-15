San Antonio sluggish, trails Golden S...

San Antonio sluggish, trails Golden State 2-0

8 hrs ago

San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge was held to eight points on 4-of-11 shooting in the Spurs' 36-point loss to Golden State on Tuesday night... The Golden State Warriors did just that for their ailing coach watching from the locker room, and left Gregg Popovich questioning and criticizing his San Antonio Spurs players for a lack of belief and feeling sorry for themselves without injured superstar Kawhi Leonard. Stephen Curry had 29 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in three quarters and the Warriors trounced on the short-handed Spurs, running away from San Antonio for a 136-100 rout Tuesday night and 2-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference finals.

Chicago, IL

