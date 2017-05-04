Ryan Giggs saw psychiatrist to help h...

Ryan Giggs saw psychiatrist to help him adjust to life after Manchester United

Read more: Surreycomet.co.uk

Ryan Giggs has revealed he visited a psychiatrist to help him adapt to life after Manchester United, saying he had become "institutionalised" by his long Old Trafford career. The mental health of the sport's professionals is in the spotlight after Everton midfielder Aaron Lennon, 30, was detained under the Mental Health Act amid concerns for his welfare on Sunday.

