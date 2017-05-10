Ronaldo scores 400th goal for Real Ma...

Ronaldo scores 400th goal for Real Madrid as LaLiga title race goes to the wire

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

Cristiano Ronaldo set yet another goals landmark as Real Madrid stayed on course for LaLiga title glory with a 4-1 victory over Sevilla at the Bernabeu. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 400 goals for Real Madrid in just 391 games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colin Kaepernick is wrong. (Aug '16) 12 hr He pharts 12
News Trainer tells inquest there was no way to preve... 12 hr Me pharts 4
News Man City beats Leicester 2-1 after bizarre pena... 12 hr Fans pharts 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr Is pharts 33,026
News Ravens Cut Elvis Dumervil 17 hr Know phart 4
News In pictures: Swimmers enjoy dip in 101-year-old... 20 hr EnjoyPhartse 2
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... Sat Pointing pharts 2
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,028,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC