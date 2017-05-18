Ronald Koeman still waiting for update on Ross Barkley's Everton future

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is not confident Ross Barkley will stay with the club but is "not worried" about the situation. Koeman says the Toffees are looking for players who operate in Barkley's position irrespective of whether or not the 23-year-old midfielder signs a new deal, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2018.

