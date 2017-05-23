Ronald Koeman keen to add creativity to his Everton side this summer

The Toffees struggled away from home this season, scoring just 20 goals in 19 matches and after Romelu Lukaku , their second highest Premier League scorer was Ross Barkley with just five. Koeman has already warned Barkley, who risks being sold in the coming months having stalled on an extension to his existing deal which has a year to run, that he is looking for similar players to perform his role and the Dutchman is keen to add attacking options elsewhere.

