Romelu Lukaku 'annoyed' by persistent speculation about his future
The Belgium international has himself fuelled the seemingly daily rumour mill after telling the club back in March he will not sign the contract extension on offer. However, he appears to be unhappy about the numerous transfer links to a host of top European clubs, with Manchester United the latest reportedly in the running with former club Chelsea also keen to re-sign him.
