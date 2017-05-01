Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: Talking points
Real Madrid host city rivals Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night in a tie that sees a repeat of the 2014 and 2016 finals. In contrast to Atletico, Real win matches in spite of their defence rather than because of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|WasPhart
|32,932
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|4 hr
|Boston phart
|2
|After lots of trades and picks, Jets fill big n...
|4 hr
|Fill phart
|2
|Deshaun Watson buys mom new car for birthday af...
|4 hr
|Deluxe phart
|2
|Rockwood woman, 28, charged with raping 13-year... (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Were phart
|72
|He's upset she used to date black men (Feb '14)
|Sun
|Dated phart
|381
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Sun
|Donate phart
|20
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC