Raonic hits back to edge out Bedene in Istanbul Open
British number four Aljaz Bedene exited the Istanbul Open on Wednesday as top seed Milos Raonic hit back from losing the first set to win their second-round encounter. Canada's Raonic, the world number six who was playing for only the second time since February due to injury, prevailed 6-7 6-3 7-6 in a tight tussle that lasted just over two and a half hours.
