Rafael Nadal sets up semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic in Madrid
Rafael Nadal booked a semi-final clash with Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open after a comfortable last-eight win over David Goffin on Friday. Nadal took just under two hours to see off the Belgian 7-6 6-2 and move closer to a third straight title after wins in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.
