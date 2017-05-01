Radcliffe feels plan to overhaul record lists shows lack of respect to athletes
Paula Radcliffe is surprised by the lack of respect being shown towards records set by herself and fellow athletes after European Athletics revealed proposals which could lead to the sport's world records being rewritten. The governing body announced on Monday that its ruling council had accepted a project team's recommendations to overhaul the record lists and eliminate any doping doubts surrounding performances.
