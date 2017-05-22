Racing star Dario Franchitti robbed a...

Racing star Dario Franchitti robbed at gunpoint in United States

Scottish racing driver Dario Franchitti has been robbed at gunpoint at a Taco Bell drive-through restaurant in the US. Franchitti, who retired in 2013 after winning the Indianapolis 500 race in 2007, 2010 and 2012, was robbed alongside his long-time team-mate Scott Dixon in their car at the restaurant, less than a mile from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana.

Chicago, IL

