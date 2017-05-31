Prosecutors to drop charges in Stanle...

Prosecutors to drop charges in Stanley Cup dead catfish toss

12 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Prosecutors are dropping charges filed against a Tennessee man for throwing a catfish onto the rink in Pittsburgh during the opening of the Stanley Cup Final. An ice worker removes a fish during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators on Monday, May 29, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

