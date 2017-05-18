Premier League facts 2016-17

Premier League facts 2016-17

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Hereford Times

The single-season sequence of victories was the joint longest in the division's history, matching the run Arsenal went on in 2002. :: N'Golo Kante became the first outfield player to win successive Premier League titles with different clubs by earning medals at Leicester then Chelsea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 25 min LetsPharttz 13
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 3 hr GotPharts 13
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr SeasonPhart 33,076
News Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor... Fri Las pharts 2
News Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12) Thu HePharted 32
News Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o... May 18 Advertiser phart 2
News Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r... May 18 Gets pharts 6
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,310 • Total comments across all topics: 281,157,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC