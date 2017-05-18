Premier League facts 2016-17
The single-season sequence of victories was the joint longest in the division's history, matching the run Arsenal went on in 2002. :: N'Golo Kante became the first outfield player to win successive Premier League titles with different clubs by earning medals at Leicester then Chelsea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ...
|25 min
|LetsPharttz
|13
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|3 hr
|GotPharts
|13
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|SeasonPhart
|33,076
|Raiders Stadium: Las Vegas Board votes in favor...
|Fri
|Las pharts
|2
|Hawkins County lawyer mired in sex scandal (Aug '12)
|Thu
|HePharted
|32
|Best Bay Area-themed Bay to Breakers costumes o...
|May 18
|Advertiser phart
|2
|Saints' Adrian Peterson gets $1 million if he r...
|May 18
|Gets pharts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC