Preds rally, beat Ducks 2-1 to take 2-1 Western finals lead
Roman Josi scored a power-play goal with 2:43 left, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Tuesday night in their first-ever home game in the Western Conference finals. The Predators grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series with their 10th straight home win in the post-season going back to last season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Seats phartts
|33,038
|Sunday links: NFL Draft redux, an early project...
|16 hr
|Better Pharts
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|18 hr
|JustPhart
|4
|Celtics-Cavs!
|Mon
|Forgot phartx
|3
|Brian Robison keeps belief in Vikings going int...
|Mon
|Keep phartz
|4
|'Dr Phil' to air interview with Aaron Hernandez...
|Mon
|Will phartz
|2
|Colin Kaepernick is wrong. (Aug '16)
|Sun
|He pharts
|12
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC