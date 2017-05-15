Preds rally, beat Ducks 2-1 to take 2-1 Western finals lead

Roman Josi scored a power-play goal with 2:43 left, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Tuesday night in their first-ever home game in the Western Conference finals. The Predators grabbed a 2-1 lead in the series with their 10th straight home win in the post-season going back to last season.

