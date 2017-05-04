Police: Hernandez cited Bible passage...

Police: Hernandez cited Bible passage John 3:16 in suicide

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

An investigative report on the suicide of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has confirmed he wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall of his prison cell. The former New England Patriots tight end was found April 19 hanging from a bed sheet at the Souza-Baranowski maximum-security prison, where he was serving a life sentence in a 2013 murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De... 1 hr NuggetsPharts 2
News Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex... 9 hr Made Phart 2
News 'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba... 10 hr Volcano Phart 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 12 hr Cucumbers pharts 32,967
News Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06) 19 hr Link phart 223
News McCown eyes Jets' starting gig, relishes role o... 19 hr Holding phart 4
News Nation 17 mins ago 10:10 p.m.SUV in Aaron Herna... 19 hr Magic phart 4
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC