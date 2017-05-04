Police: Hernandez cited Bible passage John 3:16 in suicide
An investigative report on the suicide of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has confirmed he wrote a reference to a biblical passage in ink on his forehead and in blood on the wall of his prison cell. The former New England Patriots tight end was found April 19 hanging from a bed sheet at the Souza-Baranowski maximum-security prison, where he was serving a life sentence in a 2013 murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|1 hr
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex...
|9 hr
|Made Phart
|2
|'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba...
|10 hr
|Volcano Phart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Cucumbers pharts
|32,967
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|19 hr
|Link phart
|223
|McCown eyes Jets' starting gig, relishes role o...
|19 hr
|Holding phart
|4
|Nation 17 mins ago 10:10 p.m.SUV in Aaron Herna...
|19 hr
|Magic phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC