Play-offs bring right kind of pressure for Huddersfield's Christopher Schindler
Christopher Schindler knows how difficult play-offs can be and is relishing the "positive pressure" of Huddersfield's promotion push. The German defender has only missed two Sky Bet Championship games since leaving boyhood club 1860 Munich for Yorkshire last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|25 min
|PlayedPharts
|33,012
|Jose Mourinho urges Man Utd fans to make Old Tr...
|13 hr
|Urges phart
|1
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|13 hr
|Herea phart
|2
|weird preseason schedule?
|22 hr
|ThePhartss
|10
|Staff Sgt. Maupin's Remains Found (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|Know phart
|819
|Eddie Lacy continuing to fight battle of the bulge
|23 hr
|Continuing phart
|2
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|Thu
|Grand pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC