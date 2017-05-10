Play-offs bring right kind of pressur...

Play-offs bring right kind of pressure for Huddersfield's Christopher Schindler

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Hereford Times

Christopher Schindler knows how difficult play-offs can be and is relishing the "positive pressure" of Huddersfield's promotion push. The German defender has only missed two Sky Bet Championship games since leaving boyhood club 1860 Munich for Yorkshire last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 25 min PlayedPharts 33,012
News Jose Mourinho urges Man Utd fans to make Old Tr... 13 hr Urges phart 1
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... 13 hr Herea phart 2
News weird preseason schedule? 22 hr ThePhartss 10
News Staff Sgt. Maupin's Remains Found (Mar '08) 23 hr Know phart 819
News Eddie Lacy continuing to fight battle of the bulge 23 hr Continuing phart 2
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points Thu Grand pharts 1
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC