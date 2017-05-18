Pippa Middleton marries James Matthews in front of royals, family and friends
The society wedding of the year has seen Pippa Middleton wed James Matthews in front of royalty, family and friends. A quiet corner of the Berkshire countryside was transformed into a major social occasion for the nuptials of the bride and groom who exchanged vows in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and former Wimbledon tennis champion Roger Federer.
