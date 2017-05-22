Petr Cech: Arsenal missing one year o...

Petr Cech: Arsenal missing one year of the Champions League is 'not a problem'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech insists missing one year of the Champions League is not a problem but says the club must keep their star players if they want to return. The Gunners beat Everton 3-1 on Sunday but still finished fifth after Liverpool cruised past Middlesbrough and Manchester City hammered Watford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sports Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Derrick White impresses at NBA Draft Combine 3 hr Should Fart 2
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) 4 hr BigPhartse 94
News LeBron, Cavs try to shake 'weird' loss in Game ... 4 hr Hear Pharts 2
News Pasadena Boys and Girls clubs gather in one place (Jun '08) 8 hr Old pharters 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr Here pharters 33,082
News Sam Bradford a players champion and the Viking'... 10 hr ThisPhart 4
News Minnesota Vikings' four biggest question marks ... 10 hr AwayPhart 20
See all Sports Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sports Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,211,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC