Pay dispute could pose threat to Ashes, says Australia batsman David Warner

Australia vice-captain David Warner has suggested next winter's Ashes series may be in danger because of a pay dispute. Warner spoke out amid plans to alter the contracts of national team players this summer and set aside existing, long-standing arrangements that they receive a share of the revenue generated by their employers Cricket Australia .

