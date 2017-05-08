Paul Gascoigne looking to - happy and sober' future

Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne is hoping turning 50 later this month will see the start of a "happy and sober" future, having just got through the "worst year ever". Gascoigne, who has had several stints in rehab for drugs and alcohol addiction, said he has had a bad time since the death of his 22-year-old nephew Jay last year, but that he was now "doing really well".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.