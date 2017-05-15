Pakistan beat West Indies to seal historic series victory
Pakistan clinched a historic first series win in the Caribbean by beating West Indies by 101 runs in a thrilling third and final Test match in Dominica. Pace bowler Yasir Shah took five for 92 - his 11th Test five-for - as the hosts were all out for 202 in their second innings with just six balls remaining despite a brave, unbeaten 101 from Roston Chase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bicester Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|That phartss
|33,032
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|3 hr
|Like phartss
|2
|Brian Robison keeps belief in Vikings going int...
|7 hr
|Keep phartz
|4
|'Dr Phil' to air interview with Aaron Hernandez...
|10 hr
|Will phartz
|2
|Colin Kaepernick is wrong. (Aug '16)
|Sun
|He pharts
|12
|Trainer tells inquest there was no way to preve...
|Sun
|Me pharts
|4
|Man City beats Leicester 2-1 after bizarre pena...
|Sun
|Fans pharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC