Pakistan beat West Indies to seal historic series victory

Pakistan clinched a historic first series win in the Caribbean by beating West Indies by 101 runs in a thrilling third and final Test match in Dominica. Pace bowler Yasir Shah took five for 92 - his 11th Test five-for - as the hosts were all out for 202 in their second innings with just six balls remaining despite a brave, unbeaten 101 from Roston Chase.

