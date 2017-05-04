Out-of-form Novak Djokovic splits from long-term coaching team

Novak Djokovic has announced he has split from his long-term coaching team, saying he needs to "find the winning spark on the court again". Coach Marian Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Gritsch, and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic have mutually agreed to part company with the 12-time grand slam champion after working together for more than eight years.

