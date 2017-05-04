Out-of-form Novak Djokovic splits from long-term coaching team
Novak Djokovic has announced he has split from his long-term coaching team, saying he needs to "find the winning spark on the court again". Coach Marian Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Gritsch, and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic have mutually agreed to part company with the 12-time grand slam champion after working together for more than eight years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.
Add your comments below
Sports Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chauncey Billups, Allen Iverson among former De...
|4 hr
|NuggetsPharts
|2
|Former La Crosse School Official Charged In Sex...
|13 hr
|Made Phart
|2
|'U' Addresses Sex Assault Policies After Footba...
|13 hr
|Volcano Phart
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Cucumbers pharts
|32,967
|Raiderettes Visit Japan - Group 2 (Feb '06)
|22 hr
|Link phart
|223
|McCown eyes Jets' starting gig, relishes role o...
|22 hr
|Holding phart
|4
|Nation 17 mins ago 10:10 p.m.SUV in Aaron Herna...
|22 hr
|Magic phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sports Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC